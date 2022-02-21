Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $141.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

