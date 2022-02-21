Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $112,760,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $68,042,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $311.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.96 and its 200 day moving average is $344.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.07 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

