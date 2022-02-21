Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

