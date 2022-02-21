Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

