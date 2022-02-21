Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

