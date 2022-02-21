Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC opened at $290.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

