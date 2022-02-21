Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

