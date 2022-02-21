Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,386,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,041,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

