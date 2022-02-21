Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $25.69 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 503,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,251,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Shares of GSLC opened at $85.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

