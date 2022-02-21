Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V opened at $222.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

