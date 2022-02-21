Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 5,974 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.54% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of TCHP opened at $27.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.