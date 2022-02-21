Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $175.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

