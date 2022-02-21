Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

