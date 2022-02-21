Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,195 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.