Cowen Cuts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLBT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.