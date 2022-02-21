Cowen Cuts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $17.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLBT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

CLBT stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $20,353,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $25,039,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

