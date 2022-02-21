Cowen Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $110.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.64.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. Natera has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 160.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Natera by 30.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,013,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.