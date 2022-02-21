Cowen Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $149.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $162.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,006,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

