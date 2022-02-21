Cowen Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $149.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $162.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DLR. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.
NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,006,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
