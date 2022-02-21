Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBRL stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

