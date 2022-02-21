Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,352,000 after buying an additional 529,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,152,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,804,000 after purchasing an additional 202,895 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE:G opened at $43.39 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.