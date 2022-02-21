Credit Suisse AG Has $1.41 Million Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 853,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

