Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,869.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 332,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 94.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

