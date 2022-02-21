Credit Suisse AG Sells 806 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Preferred Bank worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $79.77 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

