Credit Suisse Group Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.05.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

