Credit Suisse Group Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $112.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APP. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.
Shares of APP stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.13.
In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
