Credit Suisse Group Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $112.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APP. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of APP stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.