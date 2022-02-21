Critical Analysis: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) versus PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 5 5 4 0 1.93 PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus target price of $300.75, suggesting a potential upside of 455.40%. Given Kuehne + Nagel International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kuehne + Nagel International is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $21.74 billion 1.50 $840.48 million $2.56 21.15 PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 5.36% 52.20% 12.63% PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,320.97%

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

