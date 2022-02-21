Critical Analysis: Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) versus PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kuehne + Nagel International
|5
|5
|4
|0
|1.93
|PreveCeutical Medical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kuehne + Nagel International
|$21.74 billion
|1.50
|$840.48 million
|$2.56
|21.15
|PreveCeutical Medical
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.84 million
|N/A
|N/A
Kuehne + Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.
Profitability
This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and PreveCeutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kuehne + Nagel International
|5.36%
|52.20%
|12.63%
|PreveCeutical Medical
|N/A
|N/A
|-1,320.97%
Summary
Kuehne + Nagel International beats PreveCeutical Medical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
