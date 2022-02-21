Critical Comparison: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.61 N/A N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 0.95 $185.00 million $0.78 164.22

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lulus Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 0.67% -10.52% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Wayfair 4 9 10 0 2.26

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $17.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.54%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $263.59, suggesting a potential upside of 105.79%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Wayfair beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

