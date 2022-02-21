Critical Survey: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) vs. U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Patria Investments alerts:

This table compares Patria Investments and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.69 $62.21 million $0.93 18.38 U.S. Global Investors $21.65 million 3.80 $31.96 million N/A N/A

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Patria Investments and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Patria Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97% U.S. Global Investors 152.52% 75.81% 65.21%

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Patria Investments beats U.S. Global Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Investment Management Services-Canada segment consists of investment management products and services in Canada through its asset management firm. The Corporate Investments segment invests for its own account to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.