Crowns Hits Market Cap of $12.56 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00038571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00107033 BTC.

CWS is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

