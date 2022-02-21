CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSX by 332.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,990,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 189.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,608,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CSX by 138.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,228,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250,704 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 205.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,465,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,398 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.