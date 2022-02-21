Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 489,702 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,702 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 1.02% of Express worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The company had revenue of $471.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always “”of the now”” so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

