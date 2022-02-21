Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

BLI stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

