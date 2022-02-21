Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

BAC stock opened at $45.96 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

