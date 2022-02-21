Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

