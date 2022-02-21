Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 48,665 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of International Bancshares worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.