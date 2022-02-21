D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $116.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.21.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.