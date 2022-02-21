D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $116.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after acquiring an additional 727,220 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

