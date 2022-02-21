DAO Maker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $148.88 million and $2.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 1% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00005424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.24 or 0.06940962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.68 or 0.99653201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00052016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003246 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,931,228 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

