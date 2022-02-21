Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 141,176 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,176 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBL. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.88 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

