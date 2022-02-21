Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 192,701 Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZON. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HZON opened at $9.83 on Monday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

