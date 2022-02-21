Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 586,436 SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III accounts for 2.1% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.