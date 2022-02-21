Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3,325.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

