Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.14 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3,337.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,615,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

