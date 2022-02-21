Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

