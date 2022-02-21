Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Sells 3,870 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up about 0.1% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $2,034,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $12,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,261,000 after buying an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. 10,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,424. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

