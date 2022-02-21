Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

