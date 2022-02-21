Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $384.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.01 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $587.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

