Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $143.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.83.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $2,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.