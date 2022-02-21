Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $159.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.