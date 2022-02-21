Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €232.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

