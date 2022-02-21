Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €232.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €221.00 ($251.14) to €232.00 ($263.64) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.00.
Shares of MTUAY opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $91.69 and a 12 month high of $132.53.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.