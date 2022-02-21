Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,900

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,900 ($25.71) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,825 ($24.70) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,671.29 ($22.62).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,598 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,609.57. The company has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.87).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.