Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $210.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.54.

NYSE ECL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Ecolab has a one year low of $177.01 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

